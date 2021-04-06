Trials of new low-cost COVID vaccine begins in Brazil, could benefit billions with mass production Updated : April 06, 2021 08:52 PM IST The new vaccine, NDV-HXP-S, has entered clinical trials in Brazil, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam It is capable of producing stronger antibodies compared to the present generation of vaccines against COVID-19 Published : April 06, 2021 08:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply