Treating sleep issues among youngsters at risk of psychosis may improve mental health: Study

A UK-based study published in The Lancet stated that treating sleep issues among youngsters who are at an ultra-high risk of psychosis can have potential mental health benefits for them.

Pyschosis is a collection of symptoms that affect the mind, where some loss of contact with reality is felt, according to the US National Institute of Mental Health. During a psychosis episode, a person's perceptions and thoughts are disrupted and it is possible they have difficulty recognising what is and isn't real.

The youngsters at ultra-high risk of psychosis are also at an increased risk of other mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, etc, and often experience poor long-term outcomes, the study published in The Lancet stated.

"Our focus is on identifying and targeting causal mechanisms that are developmentally important, and problematic in their own right, and that young people want treated, such as sleep disruption," the study stated.

The study was funded by the NIHR Research for Patient Benefit and the NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre.

The participants in the study were in the 14 to 25 years age group. They were randomly assigned either for usual care via an automated online system or for usual care as well as targeted psychological therapy for sleep problems, also known as SleepWell.

Sleep Well is a feasibility randomised controlled trial (RCT) that aims to find out if treating sleep problems will help reduce the risk of serious mental health issues in youngsters, according to the University of Oxford's Department of Psychiatry.

The department's website said that treating sleep problems does to lead to improvement in mental health. However, the SleepWell programme is designed to find out if treating sleep issues can reduce the risk of developing a serious mental health condition in youngsters who have psychosis-like experiences (like hearing voices, feeling excessive mistrust, etc).

Also, the therapy can possibly have wider mental health benefit outcomes, including pyschosis experiences. "A definitive multicentre trial to establish the full range of effects of cognitive behaviour therapy for sleep disturbance, particularly on psychotic experiences, is warranted," The Lancet quoted the study as saying.

"Preliminary clinical outcomes indicated improvements in sleep after the intervention (three months), which were sustained at follow-up (nine months). We also found indications of potential benefits for other mental health symptoms, including anxiety, depression, and paranoia. The present clinical data provides proof of concept for the potential benefits of treating sleep in young people at ultra-high risk of psychosis," the study stated.