By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Therapy is a form of treatment that aims to help a person resolve or manage mental or emotional issues.

Therapy can encompass a wide range of treatments, and it is often more than just talking to a therapist or a doctor. With the advancement in medical science and a better understanding of mental health issues, there are several forms of therapy available to help people manage mental or emotional issues.

Here is a look at the top emerging therapies

1. Creative arts therapy

Creative arts or art therapy aims to engage a person’s mind through various methods of creativity. It allows people to express their feelings through different mediums, such as art, dance, music, or poetry.

According to the American Art Therapy Association, art therapy can help improve cognitive and motor function, self-esteem and self-awareness, encourage emotional strength, build social skills and resolve conflicts and distress.

2. Existential therapy

Existential therapy is a form of psychotherapy that helps a person address and manage inner conflict and concerns about life in general.

Existential concerns such as fear of time passing, freedom and responsibility, death and others can cause severe anxiety to some people. Existential therapy helps confront anxieties about life and teaches us to deal with life’s problems.

3. Eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing therapy

Eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing therapy (EMDR) is a technique that therapists use to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

EMDR involves a person recalling a traumatic event while performing specific eye movements and it aims to replace adverse reactions to painful memories with less charged or positive responses.

4. Mindfulness-based therapy

Mindfulness is the practice of becoming present at the moment and this therapy aims to encourage a person to observe and accept things as they are and without judgment.

5. Animal-assisted therapy

In animal-assisted therapy, a person spends time with a trained therapy pet. A therapy pet can help reduce a person’s anxiety and support people with PTSD. Today, several hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical facilities use therapy pets to provide support or comfort to patients. Therapy dogs or other pets are particularly helpful to patients with mental disorders, cancer, heart disease, or other terminal diseases.