Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker announced that it would cover the COVID-19 vaccination expenses of all its staff, their family members and contractual employees. The auto major will reimburse expenses incurred by its 25,000-odd employees for both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees could also avail the facility free of cost at company-identified healthcare units.

TKM Human Resources and Services Group VP, G Shankara said, that the company aims to safeguard the health and safety of all its employees, their family members and the community at large.

The company introduced multiple policies and programmes that allowed employees with paid leave for absence due to an infection or if required for quarantine. This apart, the automaker has also provided special COVID-19 insurance coverage to its employee and their families.

Multiple organisations in India are covering the vaccination expenses of employees and their families. ICICI Bank, Flipkart, Infosys, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motors, and ReNew Power among others will reimburse the cost of vaccination to employees and dependent family members.

The latest organisation to do so is online grocery platform Grofers, which said on March 30 that it would cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for employees, family members and contractual staff. The company aims to cover 25,000 employees across 38 cities.