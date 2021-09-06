Top News Podcast: Nipah virus returns to hound Kerala, market extends record-breaking spree and more

From Indian equity benchmarks surging to record highs yet again, fresh Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, Taliban claiming complete control of Panjshir to the warmest winter in New Zealand, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares everything that made headlines on September 6.

She also talks about the government’s guidelines on identifying fake COVID-19 jabs and the automobile stocks’ rise today on the back of the PLI scheme announcement expected this week.

In case you have any query or suggestion do write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com