Top News Podcast: Is Mumbai witnessing 3rd COVID wave? Auto PLI scheme likely to be slashed and more

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has warned that the third COVID-19 wave is likely being witnessed in the city ahead of the upcoming festive season. She has urged everyone to mask up, stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Mumbai has reported over 28 percent of the total COVID-19 cases it recorded all through August in just the first six days of September.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares all the top stories of September 7. She talks about the Indian equity benchmarks snapping its 3-day winning streak, the government's ambitions Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector and the Nipah virus' return in Kerala.

