Top health and legal experts on COVID-19 measures

India paves the way for Moderna's COVID vaccine in the country. Pharma major Cipla gets regulatory approval to import the Moderna vaccine for restricted emergency use in India.

However, the approval is only to import donated vaccines and not for commercial purchase.

Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.

A study by Max Healthcare hospitals shows that mortality among hospitalised COVID patients was 40 percent higher during the second wave of the pandemic.

The study also finds that while mortality was higher across age groups during the second wave, the sharpest three-fold increase was seen among the young patients below the age of 45.

The study is based on clinical data from over 14,000 COVID-19 patients admitted during the first wave and over 5,400 during the second wave to Max Hospitals in Delhi-NCR, Mohali, Dehradun, and Bhatinda.

To discuss this study, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Doctor Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director at Max Healthcare; Dr Jayanthi Shastri, Head - Microbiology of BYL Nair Hospital; Mumbai and Murali Neelakantan, Principal Lawyer at Amicus.

Doctor Jayanthi Shastri's team has done a first-ever sero-survey on those under 18 in Mumbai city.

On import of Moderna vaccine, Murali Neelakantan said, “It is great if it is a substantial number and it will help the effort of course but we don’t know yet where it will be used, will it be used in only a few hospitals, in a state, in many states, how will we have a process for vigilance, how will we track adverse events following immunization (AEFI) for that, so it adds to complexity but any vaccine is welcome.”

Doctor Shastri on sero-survey, said, “In Mumbai, we have conducted three sero-surveys. The sero-survey III was conducted in the month of March where we saw that sero prevalence was 39.3 percent in the age group below 18 years. So while the second wave was on in April we started pediatric sero-survey specifically trying to see whether how many children were exposed to COVID-19 and we also wanted to stratify by the age and find out which is the age group who have been exposed the maximum.”

“Sero-prevalence is good in the sense this has been done in a healthcare setting so these are the children who have accessed care and they have given their blood samples for other reasons and we have been able to test it for the presences of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.”

“However, with reference to opening schools, I don’t think this is the parameter which should be used.”

Doctor Sandeep Budhiraja said, “The crux of the study was to see the mortality and try to evaluate as to what could be the potential reasons for higher mortality in wave two as it emerged. We observed a mortality figure of 7.2 percent precisely in wave one and 10.8 which is approximately 11 percent in wave two so it is a 40 percent rise and that is the overall increase in mortality.”

