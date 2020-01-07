Healthcare
Top cancer drugs may come under price control, says report
Updated : January 07, 2020 08:12 AM IST
An expert group on oncology is due to meet on Tuesday and reportedly contemplating adding top cancer drugs in India's revised National List of Essential Medicines.
Currently 57 anti-cancer drugs are on the NLEM.
The list is reviewed every three years to include or exclude drugs and the inclusion of new cancer therapies is significant.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more