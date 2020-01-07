#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Top cancer drugs may come under price control, says report

Updated : January 07, 2020 08:12 AM IST

An expert group on oncology is due to meet on Tuesday and reportedly contemplating adding top cancer drugs in India's revised National List of Essential Medicines.
Currently 57 anti-cancer drugs are on the NLEM.
The list is reviewed every three years to include or exclude drugs and the inclusion of new cancer therapies is significant.
cnbc two logos
