Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Top 10 of the 85 countries affected by Delta variant

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    According to WHO, Delta is becoming the dominant variant of the disease worldwide and was reported in 85 countries.

    Top 10 of the 85 countries affected by Delta variant
    Tags
    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra 1st Indian state to reach 3 crore COVID-19 vaccine milestone

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10 4.68
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20 3.00
    SBI428.80 11.60 2.78
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95 2.36
    Hindalco375.90 6.85 1.86
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75 4.65
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30 3.02
    SBI428.75 11.65 2.79
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85 2.34
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10 1.52
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20
    SBI428.80 11.60
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95
    Hindalco375.90 6.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30
    SBI428.75 11.65
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.62100.12400.14
    Pound-Rupee103.1330-0.1400-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66970.00090.15
    View More