Too early to decide Omicron's virulence; travel ban may be counter-productive: K Srinath Reddy

Concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, continue to keep governments and the medical community on the edge. The WHO has warned that given the mutations, the likelihood of further spread of Omicron at the global level is high. However, K Srinath Reddy, President of PHFI, said it's too early to decide how virulent the virus is. Travel bans aimed at fighting the Omicron is not a good idea, he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised states to keep a strict vigil on international passengers entering the country. States have also been asked to ramp up testing and vaccination for prompt identification of any Omicron cases.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, K Srinath Reddy, President of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) said there is sufficient evidence to believe that the new Omicron variant is likely to be more infectious but it's too early to decide how virulent it is.

"It is too early yet to decide upon how virulent the virus is. There is sufficient evidence to believe that it is likely to be more infectious based on its changes and multiple mutations which allow it to gain easy entry into the human cells. It also has a greater capacity to multiply faster and even in the throat the viral load is likely to be higher. So, transmissibility is certain but in terms of virulence the number of mutations or the nature of mutations on the surface do not necessarily give evidence of increased virulence."

Compared to the Delta variant, the virulence of Omicron appears to be lower but more study needs to be done, he said.

He said there is a need to increase surveillance at entry points but added that travel bans are likely to be counter-productive.

"In terms of preventing the entry of the virus from outside India into India, we should certainly look at how we can increase our surveillance at the entry points but I believe travel bans are not likely to be useful and are likely to be even counter-productive. We do need to ensure that travellers are tested before they emplane and after they deplane and also track them when they are quarantining or staying at home. So, that degree of surveillance must be maintained but banning flights I don't think is justified."

To prevent the spread of Omicron in India, people must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, i.e. physical distancing, wearing masks, etc, he added.

