Tomato flu outbreak in Kerala, alert in Karnataka; all you need to know

Karnataka has put certain districts bordering Kerala on alert following an outbreak of the tomato flu or tomato fever in the state.

Health officers in the border districts of Mysuru, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu have been directed to step up vigil in the out-patient department of public and private hospitals and daily travellers from Kerala, The Hindu reported.

Asking citizens not to panic over reports, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the flu was endemic to the state of Kerala.

“Though some symptoms are similar to COVID-19, the tomato flu has nothing to do with COVID-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.

What are the symptoms?

The tomato flu is a rare viral disease, which causes fever, skin irritation, rashes and dehydration. Children below the age of five in Kerala have been mostly affected by the flu. The disease gets its name from the large red-coloured blisters it causes that are the size of tomatoes.

Some of the other symptoms include body ache, joint swelling and fatigue, which are similar to the symptoms of chikungunya.

Who are getting affected?

In Kerala, cases of tomato flu have been reported in Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur regions. According to health officials, more than 80 children in the age group of five years have been diagnosed with the disease around the Kollam district of Kerala.

The number is expected to go up, a senior health official told The Times of India.

What causes tomato flu?

Health officials are investigating what causes tomato fever as the exact cause behind the disease is not yet known.

How to prevent it?

Doctors have advised parents to keep children hydrated in summer and rainy season and also to maintain hygiene. Children have to be prevented from scratching the rashes or blisters as it would make them worse. In case of symptoms, patients should consult the doctor immediately.

To contain the disease from spreading, close contact with the infected person must be avoided, India Today reported.

Treatment for tomato flu

Along with medication, it is necessary for patients to take proper rest to avoid the long-lasting effects of the fever.