    Tomato Flu in India warns Lancet: Here is what the study says

    Tomato Flu in India warns Lancet: Here is what the study says
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Over 82 cases of Tomato Flu in children below 5 years of age have been reported in India so far.

    Doctors have warned against a new disease, which is affecting mainly children, spreading in India. 'Tomato flu' or Tomato Fever is a new type of hand, foot and mouth disease that commonly affects children below the age of 5. According to Lancet Respiratory Journal, cases of 'Tomato Flu' were first reported in Kerala and now it has spread to other parts of the country infecting a total of 82 children.
    What is Tomato Flu?
    The disease is called Tomato Flu as it causes red and painful blisters all over the body that gradually enlarge to big size. These blisters are similar to those seen in monkeypox cases. Rashes also appear on the skin with blisters and cause skin irritation.
    Symptoms
    As per the Lancet study, the primary symptoms of Tomato Flu are like those of Chikungunya, which include high fever, rashes and intense pain in joints.
    Further symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms that are found in dengue.
    Who are at risk?
    Young children are at increased risk of exposure to Tomato Flu. The viral infection commonly spreads through close contact. Young children are especially prone to this infection through the use of nappies, touching unclean surfaces, as well as putting things directly into the mouth. Since it is similar to a hand, foot, and mouth disease, the outbreak of Tomato Flu in children must be controlled to prevent transmission that can lead to serious consequences including infection in adults as well.
    Which regions are the most affected?
    The study reported, that the Tomato Flu was first identified in the Kollam district of Kerala on May 6, 2022, and more than 82 children below 5 years of age have been infected so far as of July 26, 2022.  The affected areas of Kerala include Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur.
    Tomato Flu was declared an endemic viral illness and the local health authorities triggered an alert to the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
    Additionally, 26 children (aged 1–9 years) were also infected in Odisha, according to the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. Apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, no other states in India have reported Tomato Flu infections. However, precautionary measures are being taken by the state health departments to monitor the spread.
    Treatment
    There is an antiviral drug or vaccine available for the treatment or prevention of Tomato Flu. Follow-up treatment and monitoring of patients with serious symptoms are being done by medical teams to prevent a fatality.

    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Next Article

