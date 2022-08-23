Tomato flu: Government advisory, symptoms, and treatment — all you need to know

Mini
Apart from Kerala, Haryana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, no other regions in India have reported the tomato flu infection.
The Union government on Tuesday issued an advisory on the Hand Foot and Mouth disease, which is also being called the 'tomato flu' because of the red blisters that appear on the patient's bodies.
The disease is more prevalent among children under 10.
It was first identified in the Kerala's Kollam district on May 6. Over 82 children below the age of 5 contracted the infection till July 26, according to the local government hospitals. Other areas in Kerala affected by the disease include Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur.
Government advisory
The best solution to prevent the disease is to maintain proper hygiene and sanitise surrounding environment as well as preventing the infected child from sharing clothes, toys, food and other items with non-infected kids.
Symptoms observed in children
The disease usually begins with mild fever, sore throat, poor appetite, and malaise. A couple of days later, small red spots begin to appear, which change to blisters and then ulcers. The sores are usually located on the gums, tongue, inside of the cheeks, soles and palms.
Treatment
Infants and children are prone to the infection through use of touching unclean surfaces, nappies and putting things directly into their mouth. The Hand Foot and Mouth disease usually occurs in children under the age of 10 years. However, it can occur in adults as well. There are no medicines available that are disease specific.
The treatment is very similar to other viral infections such as rest, isolation, hot water sponge, plenty of fluids.
Supportive therapy of paracetamol for body ache and fever and other symptomatic treatments are required.
The patients should be isolated for five to seven days from the onset of any symptom.
