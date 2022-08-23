Tomato flu: Government advisory, symptoms, and treatment — all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Apart from Kerala, Haryana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, no other regions in India have reported the tomato flu infection.

The Union government on Tuesday issued an advisory on the Hand Foot and Mouth disease, which is also being called the 'tomato flu' because of the red blisters that appear on the patient's bodies.

The disease is more prevalent among children under 10.

It was first identified in the Kerala's Kollam district on May 6. Over 82 children below the age of 5 contracted the infection till July 26, according to the local government hospitals. Other areas in Kerala affected by the disease include Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur.

Apart from Kerala, Haryana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, no other regions in India have reported the infection.

Government advisory

The best solution to prevent the disease is to maintain proper hygiene and sanitise surrounding environment as well as preventing the infected child from sharing clothes, toys, food and other items with non-infected kids.

Avoid immediate contact with the infected person

Educate your child about the signs and symptoms, and its side-effects

Tell your child not to hug or touch children that have fever or rashes

Encourage your children about maintaining hygiene, and to stop sucking thumb or finger

Encourage the child to use a handkerchief in case of a runny nose or cough to avoid the spread of the disease

Don’t scratch or rub the blister, and wash your hands every time you touch the blister

Ensure your child is well-hydrated

If your child develops symptoms of tomato fever, immediately isolate them from other children to inhibit disease progression

All utensils, clothes, and other utility items (such as bedding) should be separated and sanitised regularly

Always use warm water to clean the skin or for bathing the child

Take a nutrition-rich, balanced diet to boost immunity

It is essential to get enough rest and sleep to promote healing

There are no anti-viral drugs or vaccines available for the prevention or treatment of tomato flu

Symptoms observed in children

Red blisters: The viral disease gets its name, Tomato Flu, from its main symptoms, the tomato-shaped blisters on parts of the body. They start off as small red blisters that then begin to resemble tomatoes as they grow in size.

Fever

Pain in joints

Rashes

Vomiting

Nausea

Diarrhea

Fever

Dehydration

Swelling of joints

Body aches

Fatigue

Common influenza-like symptoms

The disease usually begins with mild fever, sore throat, poor appetite, and malaise. A couple of days later, small red spots begin to appear, which change to blisters and then ulcers. The sores are usually located on the gums, tongue, inside of the cheeks, soles and palms.

Treatment

Infants and children are prone to the infection through use of touching unclean surfaces, nappies and putting things directly into their mouth. The Hand Foot and Mouth disease usually occurs in children under the age of 10 years. However, it can occur in adults as well. There are no medicines available that are disease specific.

The treatment is very similar to other viral infections such as rest, isolation, hot water sponge, plenty of fluids.

Supportive therapy of paracetamol for body ache and fever and other symptomatic treatments are required.

The patients should be isolated for five to seven days from the onset of any symptom.