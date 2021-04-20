Tocilizumab short in supply, Remdesivir stock to improve in few days: Sources Updated : April 20, 2021 09:28 AM IST Manufacturers are likely to receive their next consignment of Tocilizumab in the next 4-5 days At the same, the companies manufacturing Remdesivir said they were in the process of increasing the capacities of the drug Published : April 20, 2021 09:28 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply