  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Tocilizumab short in supply, Remdesivir stock to improve in few days: Sources

Updated : April 20, 2021 09:28 AM IST

Manufacturers are likely to receive their next consignment of Tocilizumab in the next 4-5 days
At the same, the companies manufacturing Remdesivir said they were in the process of increasing the capacities of the drug
Tocilizumab short in supply, Remdesivir stock to improve in few days: Sources
Published : April 20, 2021 09:28 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2.50 lakh new cases, 1,761 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2.50 lakh new cases, 1,761 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccination: All above 18 eligible for vaccine from May 1, says Centre

COVID-19 vaccination: All above 18 eligible for vaccine from May 1, says Centre

Govt approves Rs 3,000 cr vaccine supply credit to SII; Rs 1,500 cr to Bharat Biotech

Govt approves Rs 3,000 cr vaccine supply credit to SII; Rs 1,500 cr to Bharat Biotech

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement