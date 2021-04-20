Tocilizumab short in supply, Remdesivir stock to improve in few days: Sources

With COVID-19 cases in India surging, the demand for drugs like Tocilizumab and Favipiravir as well as antiviral medication Remdesivir has also spiked over the last 10 days. This, in turn, has led to a shortage of these drugs and led to a sense of panic among patients and their caretakers.

Industry sources told CNBC-TV18 that there is a shortage of Tocilizumab, adding Cipla, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, has already run out of its stock. The manufacturer will only receive its next consignment of Tocilizumab in the next 4-5 days or maybe a week.

However, Remdesivir supplies are expected to pick up in the next few days, sources said, adding that manufacturers were in the process of increasing the capacities .

The Indian Express on Sunday reported that Maharashtra was staring at an acute shortage of Remdesivir injection as Haffkine Biopharma Private Limited, the nodal agency for its procurement in the state, was unable to find a bidder for its supply. Most manufacturers didn't have adequate stocks due to the high demand across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases.

The same day, Pune, one of the major cities in Maharashtra, the worst hit by COVID-19, reported a shortage of Tocilizumab, an integral drug in the treatment of the infection. The city had already reported the shortage of Remdesivir.

The manufacturers of Favipiravir have assuaged all the apprehensions, saying there was no shortage of the drug. Companies such as Glenmark have already increased the supply of Favipiravir this week.

Sources further said that traders and chemists were taking time to replenish their stocks due to a massive rise in infections. While Cipla had no comment on these developments, Glenmark told CNBC-TV18 that Favipiravir supplies are sufficient.