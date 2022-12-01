'Tobacco causes painful death' — New health warning on all packs from today

The Health Ministry said all tobacco product packs must display a new image along with the message, 'Tobacco causes painful death.' After a year from December 1, 2023, the text will read a harsher: 'Tobacco users die younger.'

The Health Ministry on Thursday, December 1, displayed a new set of health warnings on all tobacco product packs. All the tobacco products displayed a new image with the textual health warning ‘Tobacco causes painful death,’ from December 1, 2022, as per the ministry.

After a year from December 1, 2023, the tobacco products will display an image with a more graphic health warning, ‘Tobacco users die younger.’

The notification from the ministry said that any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of any tobacco products will have to have the specified warnings as prescribed.