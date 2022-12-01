English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homehealthcare News

'Tobacco causes painful death' — New health warning on all packs from today

'Tobacco causes painful death' — New health warning on all packs from today

'Tobacco causes painful death' — New health warning on all packs from today
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 5:36:20 PM IST (Updated)

The Health Ministry said all tobacco product packs must display a new image along with the message, 'Tobacco causes painful death.' After a year from December 1, 2023, the text will read a harsher: 'Tobacco users die younger.'

The Health Ministry on Thursday, December 1, displayed a new set of health warnings on all tobacco product packs. All the tobacco products displayed a new image with the textual health warning ‘Tobacco causes painful death,’ from December 1, 2022, as per the ministry.

Recommended Articles

View All
Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

IST7 Min(s) Read

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

After a year from December 1, 2023, the tobacco products will display an image with a more graphic health warning, ‘Tobacco users die younger.’


The notification from the ministry said that any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of any tobacco products will have to have the specified warnings as prescribed.

The ministry added that the violation of the same will result in imprisonment or a fine.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

healthcareTobacco

Next Article

Long COVID linked with increased body weight: Study

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng