#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

To rein healthcare costs, Irdai plans to standardise charges

Updated : February 14, 2020 05:53 PM IST

It has been noticed that the rate of inflation of hospital charges at present is around 10-15 percent and tariffs are being changed on a regular basis.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India is striving for standardisation of charges of medical procedures, she said, adding that it will take some time as this is a "tough challenge".
IRDAI is also planning to come out with a common health policy 'Arogya Sanjeevani' with standardised terms and conditions and every insurer has to offer this, she said.
To rein healthcare costs, Irdai plans to standardise charges

You May Also Like

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement