To rein healthcare costs, Irdai plans to standardise charges
Updated : February 14, 2020 05:53 PM IST
It has been noticed that the rate of inflation of hospital charges at present is around 10-15 percent and tariffs are being changed on a regular basis.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India is striving for standardisation of charges of medical procedures, she said, adding that it will take some time as this is a "tough challenge".
IRDAI is also planning to come out with a common health policy 'Arogya Sanjeevani' with standardised terms and conditions and every insurer has to offer this, she said.