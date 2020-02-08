Healthcare To prevent potential infections, China turns to artificial intelligence, data to fight coronavirus Updated : February 08, 2020 06:41 PM IST Several Chinese tech firms have developed apps to help people check if they have taken the same flight or train as confirmed virus patients, scraping data from lists published by state media. Megvii, an AI firm that was blacklisted by the US in October over alleged rights abuses, has developed a similar system, which is currently being used at a subway station in Beijing. In Beijing, some neighbourhoods are prompting residents to scan a QR code to fill out personal details, such as their phone number and hometown address.