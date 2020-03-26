Healthcare
To comb coronavirus, M&M to make ventilators for just Rs 7,500
Updated : March 26, 2020 03:46 PM IST
The company said it hopes to have a prototype of an automated version of bag valve mask ventilator, commonly known as Ambu bag, in three days for approval.
M&M managing director Pawan Goenka said the company is also working with two large PSUs along with an existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them simplify design and scale up capacity.
On Sunday, Anand Mahindra had said, Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.