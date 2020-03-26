  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

To comb coronavirus, M&M to make ventilators for just Rs 7,500

Updated : March 26, 2020 03:46 PM IST

The company said it hopes to have a prototype of an automated version of bag valve mask ventilator, commonly known as Ambu bag, in three days for approval.
M&M managing director Pawan Goenka said the company is also working with two large PSUs along with an existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them simplify design and scale up capacity.
On Sunday, Anand Mahindra had said, Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.
To comb coronavirus, M&M to make ventilators for just Rs 7,500

You May Also Like

Coronavirus outbreak: Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner donate $1 million each to aid relief efforts 

Coronavirus outbreak: Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner donate $1 million each to aid relief efforts 

Government announces Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief under Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme

Government announces Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief under Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme

IPL stares at $1 billion loss, Olympics rescheduled: How coronavirus has ravaged sport

IPL stares at $1 billion loss, Olympics rescheduled: How coronavirus has ravaged sport

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement