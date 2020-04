The Tamil Nadu government has identified 1,103 attendees from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin, said the state’s health secretary Beela Rajesh. All attendees are now in quarantine.

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Government said that an estimated 1,500 attendees of the Markaz hailed from Tamil Nadu, of which 1,130 attendees returned. The religious event has been in headlines for emerging as a Coronavirus hotspot, in its aftermath. Several attendees had self-declared their participation in the event, according to the government.

“A total of 110 new cases of COVID-19-positive patients have emerged in Tamil Nadu today,” said Rajesh, “These 110 cases are spread across 19 districts.” All cases that have tested positive from the state are those from samples of attendees who attended the Markaz. This means the total number of COVID-19-positive cases in Tamil Nadu have now reached 234. Of these cases, 190 attended the Nizamuddin Markaz.

“Out of the 1,103 attendees of the Markaz, 658 samples have been tested,” said Rajesh before emphasizing that all the identified attendees have been isolated. “It was a coordinated effort,” she added, “After our appeal many of these patients came forward and declared that they had attended the event. We are thankful to them.”

The jump of 110 COVID-19-positive cases in Tamil Nadu is its largest per-day case count, yet. On Tuesday, the state reported 57 COVID-19-positive cases, 50 of whom attended the Markaz. The fact that only 658 of 1,103 samples have been tested means that there could be more positive cases in the next few days.