TN drug regulator says no contamination found in eye drops, no communication from US received so far

After reports of United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) expressed its concerns over the likelihood of a highly drug-resistant bacteria in eyedrops manufactured by an Indian company could gain a foothold in the US, Tamil Nadu's drug regulator chief told CNBC TV18 that as per the preliminary investigation conducted by the department, no contamination has been found from the eye-drops.

While speaking to CNBC TV18, state drug regulator director PV Vijayalakshmi said that after complaints of vision loss and deaths received by using Artificial Tears eye drops produced by a Tamil Nadu-based firm, both the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and state drug regulator swung into action and private pharma company Global Pharma was directed to halt the manufacturing activities of all the products under the category of ophthalmic preparations till the completion of investigation. The ointment, which is used to help lubricate the eye, is manufactured by Global pharma in India and distributed in the US by Delsam Pharma.

"After receiving complaints, we had sent samples of several batches for further examination in two laboratories including Kings Institute in Chennai in Chennai. The samples also contained the product which is under question. Both sealed and samples were included in the samples and we have received the report from testing officials and we can say that no contamination has been found so far and also that the raw materials used were found to be of standard quality," Vijayalakshmi said.

According to the drug regulator chief, no official communication has been received from the US authorities so far. "We have already taken action and are still seriously investigating the matter. As of now there is nothing communicated from the US side but we're keeping a close watch on investigation and developments," Vijayalakshmi added.

On Monday, in a news report published in New York Times citing US CDC, it was stated that three deaths and eight cases of vision loss and dozens of cases of infections have been traced to 'EzriCare artificial tears'.

Earlier this year, ErziCare Artificial tears, which is manufactured by Global Pharma had been linked to over 50 reports of adverse events in 12 states in the US including eye infections, permanent loss of vision and a death with a bloodstream infection. Global Pharma as a result was voluntarily recalling all the lots of the artificial tears drop manufactured by the company.

Global Pharma has recalled 50,000 tubes of the eye ointment in the US due to fears of contamination. This is the second recall initiated by the company this year and is linked to ongoing issue of contamination of Global Pharma’s eye drugs.