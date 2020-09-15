Healthcare Tiny antibody completely neutralises novel coronavirus, reveals study Updated : September 15, 2020 02:26 PM IST Scientists have isolated the smallest biological molecule to date that they say completely and specifically neutralises the SARSCoV2 virus. The drug does not bind to human cells, which is a good sign that it won't have negative side-effects in people. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply