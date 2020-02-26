  • SENSEX
'Time is everything': World braces for spread of coronavirus

Updated : February 26, 2020 11:24 AM IST

In the United States and many other nations, public health officials are turning to guidelines written for pandemic flu and discussing the possibility of school closures, telecommuting and canceling events.
India's health ministry has been framing step-by-step instructions to deal with sustained transmissions that will be circulated to the 250,000 village councils that are the most basic unit of the country's sprawling administration.
