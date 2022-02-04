Thyroid ailments: What you need to know

A noticeable sign that anything is wrong with the thyroid is a swelling or enlargement in the neck, possibly caused by thyroid cysts, cancer, or nodules, which are tumours that form inside the thyroid.

Thyroid nodules are lumps in the gland. Although most lumps and swellings are innocuous, you should schedule an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible.

A goitre can be caused by hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

What are the types of swellings?

The following are the most prevalent types:

Solitary Nodule: always need evaluation to confirm that there is no cancer. Surgery is usually recommended if cancer cannot be ruled out by tests. Medication, radioactive iodine, or surgery can be used to treat a nodule that produces too much TH.

Multinodular Goitre: is frequent and normally does not require surgery unless it causes pressure effects. The difficulty in swallowing or breathing are rare to happen. Following an evaluation, surgery may be recommended for quick thyroid gland expansions or concerning nodules.

Diffused Goitre: is frequently caused by autoimmune thyroid diseases such Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Graves' disease and can be linked to either an overactive or underactive thyroid. These are generally observed without any active treatment.

Retrosternal Goitre: a multinodular thyroid can sometimes grow behind the breastbone and develop over a long period of time. Because it is in a permanent bony region, it can constrict or compress the windpipe, big veins in the neck, and/or the esophagus. These require surgery.

The main causes?

Thyroid nodules and thyroid enlargement are more common in women than in males, and frequency increases with age.

If one develops a neck nodule or swelling, consult a doctor at the earliest to get it examined and, if necessary, recommend you to a specialist facility. Although most nodules and swellings are innocuous, it's always a good idea to have them evaluated right away.

Tests needed for detection?

To determine the cause of your thyroid problem, a variety of tests can be performed.

Blood tests are usually the first test done to make sure the thyroid isn't overactive or underactive.

Ultrasound scan, a painless procedure examining the gland’s structure using sound waves and can determine the number and size, and type of thyroid nodules.

Aspiration cytology involves removing cells from a thyroid nodule with a fine needle and examined under a microscope.

Nuclear medicine scans examine the size, shape, and location of the thyroid gland and find overactive or underactive areas.

Risk factors:

A goitre can affect anyone. It might be present at birth or develop at any point in one's life.

Lack of dietary iodine.

More common in women.

Increased vulnerability during pregnancy and menopause.

More common in ages 40 and above.

Family medical history.

Genetic variables may be linked to a higher risk.

Cardiac medication amiodarone (Pacerone) and the psychiatric medication lithium (Lithobid), enhance risks.

Radiation exposure.

Treatment:

If all the tests come back negative and the thyroid lump or swelling isn't causing any problems, there may be no need for treatment. Follow-up scans might sometimes be used to monitor the lump's size. The doctor may suggest radioactive Iodine, antithyroid medications, hyperthyroidism, or levothyroxine tablets therapies in some cases.

-The author Dr Sandeep Nayak is Director, Department of Surgical Oncology at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. The views expressed are personal.