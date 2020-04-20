  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financial, IT stocks; HDFC Bank up 3%
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Three major Mumbai fishing colonies are in lockdown

Updated : April 20, 2020 11:44 AM IST

Three major Mumbai fishing colonies are in lockdown

You May Also Like

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

NDMC slaps Rs 1K fine for spitting or urinating in public spaces

NDMC slaps Rs 1K fine for spitting or urinating in public spaces

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement