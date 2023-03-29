homehealthcare NewsThough COVID cases are on the rise, Metropolis Health doesn't see RT PCRs increasing
healthcare | Mar 29, 2023 1:10 PM IST

Though COVID cases are on the rise, Metropolis Health doesn't see RT-PCRs increasing

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Prashant Nair  Mar 29, 2023 1:10 PM IST (Published)
Mini

While the pandemic has had a significant impact on the healthcare industry, Metropolis Healthcare has been able to navigate through the challenging times by diversifying its services and adapting to changing circumstances. Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the company does not anticipate an increase in RT-PCR testing and remains focused on delivering high-quality healthcare services to its customers.

COVID cases in India are on a rise once again with over 10,000 active cases as per health ministry data. The centre has asked states to ensure preparedness for the management of the virus. States have been directed to focus on genome sequencing and increased testing with RT-PCR tests.

Ameera Shah, Promoter and Managing Director of Metropolis Healthcare, the country's second largest diagnostics chain, recently spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the impact of COVID-19 on the company's operations. Despite the rising number of cases, Shah stated that Metropolis does not anticipate an increase in RT-PCR testing.
“Consumer behavior last year changed when people started using far more rapid kits rather than doing RT-PCR,” Shah said.
“One is the fear of any government reaction if they do a PCR test which is not true anymore and second is people just wanted to do a rapid test at home. So we are not seeing PCR cases increasing across the industry at this point in time,” she added.
According to Shah, consumer behavior changed drastically last year when it came to COVID-19.
Also Read | New COVID-19 cases in India at five-month high; Delhi, Maharashtra report spike
Additionally, Shah does not see COVID-19 revenue playing a significant role in the company's operations moving forward.
“COVID testing this quarter is not going to look anything different than most quarters. It is a marginally increase, so nothing to talk about. So we won’t see COVID revenues play any important role in the revenues for the diagnostic industries,” she mentioned.
While the pandemic has undoubtedly had an impact on the healthcare industry, Metropolis Healthcare has diversified its services and is not overly reliant on COVID-19 testing.
The stock has declined around 9 percent over the past month.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
