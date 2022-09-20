By CNBCTV18.com

You may soon be able to detect the presence of SARS CoV-2 viruses in the air around you just by breathing into your N95 mask. Researchers have developed a new smart face mask that is able to detect common respiratory illnesses causing viruses that are present in the air in the form of aerosols or droplet particles.

The mask will be able to detect these viruses within 10 minutes and then send a notification to a connected smartphone. It can help individuals, especially those working in high-risk and enclosed spaces, to be safer from COVID-19 just as many experts worry about the possibility of a new wave emerging during the colder seasons around festivals, when there is a lot of social mingling.

"Previous research has shown face mask wearing can reduce the risk of spreading and contracting the disease. So, we wanted to create a mask that can detect the presence of virus in the air and alert the wearer," said Yin Fang, a material scientist and the lead author of the study behind the mask.

The N95 mask developed by the team of researchers can detect two strains of influenza, H5N1 (bird flu) and H1N1 (swine flu) in addition to detecting COVID-19 causing viruses. The team is already working on improving the detection time and sensitivity of the masks, by working on the transistors and polymers in the mask. Talking about the sensor, the team of scientists said they used aptamers for building it.

Aptamers are a special group of synthetic polymers that have the ability to detect virus particles, similar to the antibodies used in many standard tests. Using aptamers, the mask is able to detect a viral load with a concentration of just 0.1 femtograms (0.0000000000000001 grams) of protein per millilitre of fluid.