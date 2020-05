A Bluetooth device is helping suspected and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients self-quarantine and monitor their health with the help of a physician, at the same time. Consultants at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital have developed a a Bluetooth-enabled pulse-oxymeter and thermometer probe that monitors a patient’s health parameters like body temperature, pulse rate and oxygen levels with consummate ease.

Based on results and deviations in set parameters conveyed by way of patient data, doctors are in a better position to decide whether a patient requires intensive care or not. “Given the anxiety around COVID-19, doctors kept getting around six to seven calls from a patient every other day in a 12-hour shift,” said Dr Aslesha Sheth, Consultant and Clinical Lead (Emergency Medicine), Cauvery Hospital. “We noticed that a bulk of our cases was asymptomatic or mild,” she said, “But that didn’t stop patients from visiting the hospital frequently for repeated reassurance.”

Works like a fitness band

The Bluetooth device has helped reassure patients by way of monitoring and displaying their parameters in real time. Doctors have recommended that patients wear it for five to six hours a day.

The device works much like a fitness band but with a temperature probe that sits under the patient’s armpit and another that picks up pulse from the patient’s fingertips. “A patient’s details including a unique identity number and their consultant’s details are entered into the device’s app,” said Sheth.

Data from the patient in question is then relayed to the app, and can be monitored by a central monitoring team. “When a patient’s specific parameters are breached, an alert is sounded off to the consulting physician who then calls the patient in for a check-up,” Dr Sheth added.

Patient enquiries on the decline

Since rolling out the tech ten days ago, Cauvery Hospital has seen a major drop in patient inquiries surrounding COVID-19. From seven calls per patients, doctors have been now receiving no phone calls or up to two calls per shift. In all, nearly 50 patients have begun using the device.

By way of a standard operating protocol, patients with mild viral flu symptoms are fitted with the pulse-oxymeter and thermometer. Based on patient data recorded on the central dashboards, doctors are in a better position to take a call on whether the patient in question needs to be tested for COVID-19.