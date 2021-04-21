This app predicts when you will contract COVID-19; conditions apply Updated : April 21, 2021 05:57 PM IST MIT professors develop a model to study risk of COVID-19 infection in different indoor settings The study was recently published in journal PNAS It calculates specific time a person can contract COVID-19 given in a setting in the presence of an infected person Published : April 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply