This AI-based X-ray test can detect COVID-19 WITH 98% accuracy; here's how

A group of Scottish scientists have developed a groundbreaking method of detecting the presence of the COVID-19 infection in a person using X-rays. The diagnostic test, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to predict the presence of the virus, is said to have 98 percent accuracy and can be done far more quickly than the PCR test, said reports. The PCR tests generally takes two hours to detect the virus.

The new diagnostic technology could become a game changer, especially in countries where the PCR tests are not readily available.

Who developed the test?

The test was developed by scientists Professor Naeem Ramzan, Gabriel Okolo and Dr Stamos Katsigiannis from University of West Scotland.

How does it work?

According to the researchers, the X-ray test compares scans to around 3,000 images from patients with COVID-19, viral pneumonia and even healthy individuals. An algorithm-based AI technology called the deep convolutional neural network is then used to analyse the imagery and make a diagnosis.

How will the test be useful?

Ramzan, who led the three-person team, said the test will help many countries that have limited diagnosis tools to carry out COVID-19 tests in large numbers. It will also provide relief to patients by quickly detecting the virus.

“It could prove to be crucial, and potentially life-saving, when diagnosing severe cases of the virus, helping determine what treatment may be required,” Hindustan Times quoted Ramzan as saying.

The tests can play an important role in curtailing the spread of the virus, he said.

However, the symptoms of COVID-19 are not visible in these X-rays at the early stages of the infection and hence these tests cannot fully replace the PCR, professor said.

What are the current diagnostic tools?

At present, the COVID-19 infection can be detected by two tests -- the RT-PCR and the antigen. In the RT-PCR test (polymerase chain reaction), the genetic material from the virus is detected. This is currently considered the gold standard for checking the infection.

The antigen test detects the proteins on the surface of the virus. These tests take 15-30 minutes, but are not considered to be very accurate.