In a big scare for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), at least 13 more personnel of the force have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) out of which 10 were deployed with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). To date 543 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) troops have tested positive for novel coronavirus across the country.

A CISF official said that 13 personnel of the force deployed at several places across the country have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the affected personnel in the force to 48. He said out of 13, 10 personnel were deployed in the national capital with DMRC while two were deployed at Ahmedabad airport and one at Mumbai airport.

Earlier, 11 CISF personnel deployed each with the DMRC in Delhi and at Mumbai airport tested positive for the Covid-19. According to CISF officials, 24 personnel are Covid-19 positive from Delhi, 16 from Mumbai, four from Kolkata, two each from Greater Noida and Ahmedabad.

The over 1.62-lakh strong CISF paramilitary force is mandated to provide security to major critical infrastructure in diverse areas. It provides security to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings and heritage monuments. Among the important responsibilities entrusted to the CISF are the DMRC, VIP security, disaster management and establishment of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN at Haiti.