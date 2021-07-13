Third wave of COVID-19 will come when we invite it, says PM Modi on people violating protocols

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the third wave of COVID-19 will occur if people do not follow the appropriate behaviour and maintain social distancing. He held a meeting with chief ministers of eight northeast states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

"In hill stations, people are not following protocols. I am worried to see the rush and people without masks. Third-wave will come when we invite it. This time is not the time to enjoy. There should no compromise on COVID protocols," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the COVID-19 situation is worrisome in some districts of North-East and there is a need to stay alert and act fast to contain the spread of the virus. He added that stricter steps are needed at the micro-level to check virus spread and emphasised micro-containment zones.

"We all need to work together to stop the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. We need to keep eye on each COVID variant. Prevention and treatment are very important in such dynamic situations," Modi said.

He asked for accelerating the vaccination drive to combat the third wave.