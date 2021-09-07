Third wave of COVID-19 is here, says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishnori Pednekar on Tuesday said the financial capital has been hit by the third wave of COVID-19. The remarks came a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data revealed that Mumbai reported over 28 percent of the total COVID-19 cases it had recorded in August in the first six days of September, as per the civic data.

"Third-wave of COVID-19 is not coming, it is here," said Pednekar, reported ANI.

The spike in the cases has left the BMC officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi. Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said in view of the current situation, the Mumbai civic body has decided to ramp up COVID-19 testing, hire more clean-up marshals to fine people spitting at public places, and keep jumbo COVID-19 centres ready.

"One month is important for us. Currently, people are going out for the 10-day Ganpati festival (beginning September 10). They will return after immersion (Anant Chaturdashi). Hence this period and the next 15 days will be very crucial for us," Kakani said.

Mumbai on Monday reported 379 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,725 and the death toll to 15,998. The city is now left with 3,771 active cases, a BMC official said. The daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai remained above 400 since September 1, but after a gap of five days, Mumbai logged less than 400 infections on Monday. Mumbai had recorded 496 cases and two fatalities on Sunday.