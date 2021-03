The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 45, with or without comorbidities, will begin on Thursday across the country.

People eligible for vaccination will have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card and voter card.

Earlier today, the Centre asked states and union territories to identify low vaccine-coverage pockets, particularly in districts reporting a surge in new infections, and take corrective action.

On vaccination coverage of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), the states and the UTs were advised to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries were registered and inoculated under the respective categories.

The states and UTs were also advised to ensure that there was no sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage, and that their distribution was based on consumption to avoid overstocking or under-stocking at cold chain points and CVCs. They were asked to conduct regular reviews of vaccine stocks and consumption to identify gap areas and address the same, the ministry said in its statement.

The Centre also advised the states and UTs to maintain vaccine wastage at less than one percent (current National Wastage Percentage being six per cent). They were asked to ensure timely utilisation of available stock to avoid expiry of vaccines and update the vaccine consumption data on Co-WIN and eVIN portals.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination had commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45, and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

(With inputs from PTI)