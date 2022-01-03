Third COVID-19 wave has started; asymptomatic omicron cases can recover at home, says Dr Shashank Joshi

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr. Shashank Joshi, Endocrinologist Specialist at Lilavati Hospital said that the third COVID-19 wave has started.

India continues to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases with daily infections doubling in five days, crossing the 30,000 mark for the first time since 19th September.

Mumbai is one of the major cities besides Delhi to witness a surge in COVID cases. The city recorded over 8,000 fresh infections of which 89 percent were asymptomatic--- only 503 cases needed hospitalisation of which only 56 cases needed oxygenated beds. According to the BMC commissioner, 90 percent of hospital beds in the city are still vacant.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr. Shashank Joshi, Endocrinologist Specialist at Lilavati Hospital said, “Number one, we are in the third wave. Number two, the rate is doubling every day. This suggests that this is omicron, and it is continuing the same global trend of recording mild case. So most of our hospital beds, more than 90 percent are vacant, oxygen beds are very less, ventilators are almost non-existent.”

He added, “The only challenge is if this number continues to explore, and exponentially grow at the rate at which it is growing and if we are not able to contain it, we will have a serious problem on our hands.”

