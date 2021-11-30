These troubled nations have the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates 

The emergence of the heavily-mutated Omicron variant of the SARS CoV-2 virus has scientists and researchers scrambling to figure out what the variant is capable of. With over 50 mutations, many fear that the new variant may escape the current generation of vaccines.

South African scientists alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) about Omicron last week, even as the nation itself is 24.1 percent fully vaccinated. The hoarding of limited COVID-19 shots by rich countries, creating virtual vaccine deserts in many poorer ones, has been cited as among the reasons why the virus has been able to fester in certain regions.

Here are some of the nations with the lowest vaccination rates in the world by percentage of population vaccinated.

Niger

The West African landlocked nation of Niger has one of the slowest vaccination programmes in the world. Due to a lack of vaccines, the country has only managed to fully vaccinate 2 percent of its population and given at least one dose to another 0.2 percent of its population.

Yemen

The war-torn nation of Yemen has been in the middle of a brutal civil war and insurrection. In the middle of the chaos, the Middle Eastern nation has only managed to vaccinate 1.8 percent of its population, with 1.2 percent of the population receiving both doses.

Burkina Faso

Another West African nation that has been forced to deal with militancy groups, Burkina Faso has been slow in its COVID-19 immunisation programme. The country has only vaccinated 1.8 percent of its population, with only 1.5 percent being fully vaccinated.

Madagascar

The island nation of Madagascar lies off the South-eastern coast of Africa, and has been suffering from one of the worst food famines in recent history. The country’s vaccination programme has also been slow to pick up. Madagascar has only fully vaccinated 1.6 percent of its population.

South Sudan

The newest nation on the planet, South Sudan has been in a political crisis recently after its provisional government was removed in a military coup. The country has vaccinated 1.7 percent of its population, with 1.2 percent of them being fully vaccinated.

Tanzania

The East African nation, home of the famous Serengeti National Park, has been suffering from drought in several parts of its population centres. The nation has only managed to vaccinate 1.5 percent of its population.

Chad

Located in a geopolitically turbulent region, Chad recently lost its President Idriss Déby, who was killed in action against militants. The country has been trying to restore stability while fending off the twin threats of rising militancy and the coronavirus. Chad has only vaccinated 1.1 percent of its population, with only 0.4 percent being fully vaccinated.

Haiti

The Caribbean nation has been at the centre of a turbulent decade. Massive earthquakes, horrendous hurricanes, and the assassination of its former President Jovenel Moïse, are just some of the troubles plaguing the country. Amid the chaos, the country has only vaccinated 1 percent of its population.

Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the second biggest nation in Africa and one of the most blessed in terms of natural resources. Despite that, the country is the second-poorest in the world and faces conflict with militants, rebels and other fringe groups. In the instability of the nation, the country has been unable to mount an effective vaccination campaign without external support. Congo has only vaccinated 0.2 percent of its population.

Burundi

Just like many middle-income and poor nations, Burundi did not have an adequate supply of vaccines to even start its vaccination programme until 2021. Burundi launched its vaccination programme near the end of October, while tens of other countries had already started a booster regiment for their own populations. The country has vaccinated less than 0.1 percent of its population.