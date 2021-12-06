These states report COVID-19 variant Omicron cases as India's tally jumps to 21

The cumulative cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron rose from 4 to 21 in India on Sunday after fresh cases of the strain were reported from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Cases of the highly infectious variant have now been reported from four states and the national capital, Delhi. Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan have confirmed cases of Omicron so far. The first two cases of the variant were found in Karnataka last week, Gujarat and Maharashtra also reported one case each subsequently. Later, on Sunday (December 5), as many as nine persons were found infected with the new variant in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, followed by seven cases in Maharashtra's Pune district and one case in Delhi.

Here is the state-wise tally of Omicron cases:

Maharashtra - 8

Karnataka - 2

Delhi - 1

Gujarat - 1

Rajasthan - 9

The man found with the variant in Delhi had recently arrived in the national capital from Tanzania, a southern African nation where a large number of people have been detected with the Omicron variant. The infected man is fully vaccinated

Similarly, most of the people who have been found positive for the new variant in India either have a travel history to African countries or came in contact with people who came from the continent.

After the first case of Omicron was reported in India, the Central government categorised several nations — including the United Kingdom, all European Union member nations, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel -- as 'at-risk' countries. Airports across India have been directed to conduct an intensive screening of passengers coming from these nations. All passengers from these countries have to take RT-PCR tests on arrival.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had identified the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, as the 'variant of concern'.