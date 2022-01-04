These states have imposed strict COVID-19 curbs; check what’s allowed and what’s not

The rise in Omicron cases has led to fresh restrictions across the country. Several states, which experienced a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, have imposed a slew of restrictions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant. The total number of Omicron cases has now reached 1,892, with Maharashtra having the highest number of cases at 568.

Here is a list of states that have imposed COVID-19 restrictions:

Maharashtra

Due to a surge in Omicron cases in the financial capital, Mumbai Police has banned the public from visiting beaches, sea faces, open grounds, promenades, gardens, parks, or other public areas between 5 pm and 5 am daily until January 15.

The maximum number of people who can attend a wedding is restricted to 50 while only 20 individuals will be permitted during the last rites.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has tightened restrictions in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. From January 3, the state government has ordered that all educational institutions be closed.

Only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am. Malls and markets can stay open until 10 pm but only at 50 per cent capacity. Local trains will run at half the capacity while long-distance trains and metro trains, on the other hand, will run on a reduced schedule with half the capacity. All government and private offices will be operating at half the capacity and all administrative meetings will be held virtually.

Delhi

After the yellow alert, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend lockdown. Schools and colleges are already shut and all government employees have been asked to work from home.

The night curfew begins at 10 pm.

The weekend curfew will not allow movement of non-essential items. State government and municipal officials not involved in essential services will have to work from home, the order said. During the weekend, private offices will have to operate with 50 percent capacity.

Haryana

All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have been closed for now. Only the fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter public transportation, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and grain markets. Malls and markets will shut by 5 pm in districts with high daily cases such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat and Ambala.

In these five districts, movie theatres, swimming pools, sports complexes, entertainment parks, and other places of entertainment too will remain shut.

Tamil Nadu

Restaurants, hotels, and bakeries' dine-in services have been limited to 50 percent of their capacity. There will be no regular classes for students aged 1-8 years until January 10. All nursery schools and kindergartens have been shut.

Gujarat

Gujarat has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in eight cities: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar.