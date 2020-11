The post-festival rise in COVID-19 cases across the country has prompted state governments to impose fresh nightly partial lockdowns. Several cities in North India imposed curfews over the weekend; however, essential services and night-shifters were unaffected by the guidelines.

India has recorded 91,39,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,33,738 deaths. A total of 85,62,641 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,43,486 active cases in the country as of date, according to the Ministry of Health.

Here is the list of states that imposed partial lockdowns in the cities.

Madhya Pradesh

Having reported 1,500 positive cases on Friday, the highest in the last 40 days, the MP government imposed a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in five districts.

The curfew was imposed in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam, and Vidisha. The curfew does not bar essential services, goods transport, and night shifts in the factories from doing their business.

Gujarat

On Friday, Gujarat reported 1,340 cases, the highest in the last 47 days, prompting a 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad. Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot declared the curfew on Saturday from 9 pm to 6 am.

Some 3,837 people died from the virus out of the total 194,402 reported cases in the state.

Rajasthan

Last Friday, the Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, announced a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am as the total number of cases reached 240,676 -- 3,007 new cases on Saturday.

The virus has taken some 2,116 lives to date.

The curfew was imposed in the worst affected cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, and Bhilwara.

Maharashtra

Though the city hasn't imposed lockdowns yet, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar hinted at a lockdown in Maharashtra after reviewing the coronavirus situation in 8 to 10 days.

Giving an example of curfew in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening said this second or third wave is strong like a tsunami.