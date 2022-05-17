These five superfoods can keep hypertension at bay, naturally

Our diet can significantly help reduce high blood pressure. Research has shown that eating certain foods can lower blood pressure, immediately and in the long term.

The food we eat directly affects our health in multiple ways, including maintaining our blood pressure levels. DASH or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension is a common practice and natural way of controlling blood pressure suggested by physicians.

It’s not a diet but a way of eating, where certain foods are added in plenty while some are strictly avoided. On the World Hypertension Day tomorrow, May 17, let’s try and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Here are the top foods that can help you control or avoid high blood pressure:

Beetroot: Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which is thought to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Drinking a glass of 250 ml of beet juice can lead to a multi-point drop in blood pressure in 24 hours, according to a 2015 study. The effect is greater when beetroot juice is consumed daily.

Oatmeal: This whole grain meal is healthy, full of fibre and low in sodium, which is great for people suffering from hypertension. It can also keep your weight in check as it is quite filling and can keep you from feeling hungry for a long time.

Bananas: Bananas contain a large amount of potassium that plays a vital role in managing hypertension. One medium-sized banana contains around 422 mg of potassium and adults should consume about 4,700 mg per day. The American Heart Association says that potassium reduces the effects of sodium and alleviates tension in the walls of the blood vessels.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds pack a punch in terms of nutrition and are a good source of nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and arginine, an amino acid vital for the production of nitric oxide, which is needed for relaxation and blood pressure reduction.

Garlic: Apart from adding flavour to your dishes, garlic can help in boosting your nitric oxide levels, which dilates blood vessels. Consuming up to 3-4 cloves of garlic every day can help the body maintain nitric oxide levels to keep blood vessels relaxed and reduce pressure on the heart of pumping blood through them.