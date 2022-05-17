These five superfoods can keep hypertension at bay, naturally

Our diet can significantly help reduce high blood pressure. Research has shown that eating certain foods can lower blood pressure, immediately and in the long term.
The food we eat directly affects our health in multiple ways, including maintaining our blood pressure levels. DASH or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension is a common practice and natural way of controlling blood pressure suggested by physicians.
It’s not a diet but a way of eating, where certain foods are added in plenty while some are strictly avoided. On the World Hypertension Day tomorrow, May 17, let’s try and adopt a healthy lifestyle.
Also, to maximise the benefits of the above-mentioned foods and maintain healthy levels of blood pressure, here are the foods that you should avoid: Salt, caffeine, alcohol, red meat, and foods and drinks that contain added sugars.