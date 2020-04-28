  • SENSEX
These countries effectively contained the coronavirus, and their currencies are surging in response

Updated : April 28, 2020 04:22 PM IST

As Australia, New Zealand and South Korea gradually re-open their economies and lift lockdown measures, their currencies have also jumped significantly compared to earlier this year, when the outbreak ravaged the Asia Pacific region.
“New Zealand and Australia have been very effective in controlling COVID-19 and are ready to restart their economies,” Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in a note.
“There is also a notion that Asia has controlled the virus more effectively than the US and Europe,” added Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank.
