These Asian economies seem to have contained the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s how they did it

Updated : May 19, 2020 07:01 PM IST

Asian economies such as Taiwan and Hong Kong appear to have contained the spread of the coronavirus within their borders, with the number of daily new cases slowing to a trickle in the last few weeks.
That’s a feat that few globally have achieved even as an increasing number of countries and territories started winding down containment measures to get their economies going again.
Those economies arrived at that stage via different routes, but experts pointed out that their governments were generally quick to enact containment measures and appeared to have learned from their experience handling the SARS outbreak nearly 20 years ago.
