Healthcare There may not be a second peak of COVID-19 in India: Experts Updated : December 19, 2020 07:07 PM IST Healthcare experts have said that there may not be a second peak of COVID-19 in the country, and even if it occurs, it is unlikely to be as strong as the first one. It is possible that by now there are over 300-400 million infections in the country, Noted virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said.