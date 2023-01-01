Thejo Kumari Amudala appointed as World Human Rights ambassador and National President of WHRPC

Thejo Kumari Amudala served in the educational sector with free IT courses and software-based skills to promote employment and the career growth of youth in the IT industry.

Thejo Kumari Amudala has been selected as the National President of the WHRPC in India and the World Human Rights Ambassador. She became a Global Peace Ambassador as she has already devoted the majority of her life to serving people and their rights. And now, after taking note of her work for safety and human rights, the WHRPC (World Human Rights Protection Commission) has decided to give her this new designation.

She invests her money in the wellbeing of the people without any external support. In the situation of the pandemic (COVID-19), she distributed free food and clothing to different unprivileged people in the cities and towns. In addition to this, she served in the educational sector with free IT courses and software-based skills to promote employment and the career growth of youth in the IT industry, a statement from World Human Rights said.

"She offers education to those who never attend school and to those who have achieved their 10th grade to a bachelor’s degree but are unable to communicate in their mother tongue. AIDS (a life-ruining disease) is becoming increasingly prevalent and making people’s lives miserable, especially for youth. She is creating awareness regarding the disease by organizing various campaigns and determining how people can protect themselves from such a widespread disease," it added.

She was honored with various other rewards in addition to this remarkable designation. Her list of rewards starts with the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Prize, the Most Inspirational Woman Award, Powerful Woman Award, the Influencer Award, the Abdul Kalam Diamond Sparkling Award, and goes to the Global Iron Lady Award, the Indira Gandhi International Seva Ratna Award 2022, the Real Super Hero Award by the United Nations, and several other national and international awards for her commendable work.