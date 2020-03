India has seen the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise the fastest in the last five days from 151 as of March 18 to 606 as of 7pm March 25. This is the period when partial lockdowns had started and testing of samples picked up pace.

It took over a month for India to reach 100 confirmed coronavirus positive cases, but just five days post that to cross the 200 patients. Since then the number of cases are growing by almost 100 every two days.

The growth rate of confirmed cases has doubled in the last five days. As of March 25, confirmed cases were doubling in three days, compared to six days as of March 20.

When compared to other affected countries, China has flattened the spread curve of the disease and is now taking 42 days for the numbers to double. However, as the virus spread to the Western world, countries like Italy, Spain, Germany and US continue to see numbers double in three to five days.

After aggressive intervention, South Korea and Iran have managed to reduce the number of fresh cases. Although numbers from worst-affected countries may not be comparable in actual figures, the rate of news additions gives us a fair indications of how fast the disease is spreading.

Location How long did it take for the number of total confirmed cases to double? Total confirmed cases World 7 days 378,041 China 42 days 81,748 Italy 6 days 63,927 United States 3 days 46,442 Spain 5 days 33,089 Germany 4 days 24,774 Iran 10 days 21,638 India 3 days 492 South Korea 22 days 9037

According to an Indian Council of Medical Research calculation of COVID-19 infections in India, “Strictly implemented social distancing measures such as home quarantine of symptomatic and suspected cases will reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62%.”

State-wise comparison

Maharashtra and Kerala are the two states with the highest COVID-19 positive cases. Both states have crossed the 100-confirmed cases mark and together account for more than 37 percent of the country’s total number of confirmed cases.

Kerala has reported 109 confirmed cases as of 7pm of March 25.

Maharashtra has particularly seen the fastest addition in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. With 125 patients, the state has the highest confirmed cases in the country.

Mumbai MMR 67 Pune MMR 31 Nagpur 4 Ahmednagar 3 Aurangabad 1 Ratnagiri 1 Yavatmal 4 Sangli 9 Satara 2 Total 122 March 25, 7pm

State Cases Maharashtra 128 Kerala 109 Karnataka 41 Gujarat 38 Delhi 31 #As on March 25, 7 PM

COVID-19 testing in India

While the testing of samples of suspected and symptomatic cases is picking up, it is still quite slow. There are 117 government laboratories where on average 2,400-2,500 tests are being performed per day. Around 16 private sector laboratories have received approval in the last two days and with their network of 16,000 collection centres, the number of tests being performed will rise over the next few days. As of March 25, data from government testing centres shows that 2 to 2.2 percent of samples being tested are positive.

The highest number of tests have been performed in Kerala at 4,516 since January 18. Maharashtra is second-highest with 2,144 samples being tested.