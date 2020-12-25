Healthcare The new coronavirus variant in South Africa: Are concerns justified? Updated : December 25, 2020 03:10 PM IST The variants reported by South Africa and the UK share a common change in the spike protein that may make them more infectious. But they are different variants. Vaccine developers including AstraZeneca, BioNTech and Moderna Inc said this week that they expect their shots to still work against the UK variant. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply