The Medicine Box: Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel on rebranding after nearly 3 decades

The Medicine Box Podcast: Tune in as CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra talks to Zydus Lifesciences’ managing director Sharvil Patel on why the pharm firm decided to rebrand itself after almost three decades and more on its expansion plans

An Indian pharma company has rebranded itself after almost three decades, 27 years. A firm that is ranked fourth in the Indian pharma industry, fifth in the US generics market via prescriptions and has been at the forefront of fighting COVID-19 by introducing one of the cheapest versions of Remdesivir and more.

The firm Cadila Healthcare (now known as Zydus Lifesciences) has many feathers on its hat, however, its challenges included the offtake of the COVID-19 vaccine and the long gestations and investments required to become an innovative company amid growing competition in the US.

To discuss this and more, CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra caught up with Zydus Lifesciences’ managing director Sharvil Patel.

Patel shares the significance of the new name, the firm's plans to be defined as a global life sciences company with a focus on innovation and its generics business.

Tune in to The Medicine Box Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us at cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com