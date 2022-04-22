The Medicine Box: Women’s reproductive health market in the spotlight

The women’s reproductive healthcare market is an interesting segment that has shown rapid growth in the pharma healthcare space in India. CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra spoke to Andreas Daugaard Jørgensen, AVP & Commercial Lead- SEA Cluster, at Organon to talk about the women’s reproductive healthcare market.

The women’s reproductive healthcare market is an interesting segment that has shown rapid growth in the pharma healthcare space in India. The market comprises segments such as fertility and contraceptives. The fertility segment in India itself has seen rapid growth. As per reports, the segment has grown 20 percent CAGR in the past five years in the country. Within the infertility segment, IVF (in vitro fertilisation), too has seen rapid growth with the potential to rise further.

Currently, the country undertakes over two lakh IVF cycles a year with the potential to grow to around five to six lakh IVF cycles annually. Additionally, there are other segments of growth such as surrogacy, which also entails the use of reproductive drugs. Lastly, the other segment within the women’s reproductive healthcare space is the contraceptive devices market, which comprises of things such as cervical caps, which is projected to grow at around 7 percent from 2020 to 2027.

Organon is a spinoff of Merck, which is known as MSD outside of US and Canada. Organon has a strong focus on women’s health. It sells drugs both for fertility and contraception in the Indian market. Besides that, Organon which is listed on the US exchanges, is focused on segments such as biosimilars and has a portfolio of established brands, and is present in 140 countries.

