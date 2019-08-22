The Medicine Box: Wolters Kluwer CEO Shireesh Sahai talks about UpToDate app

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Wolters Kluwer is an IT company with a very strong focus on healthcare. Its app called UpToDate is used by more than 50,000 doctors, multiple hospitals and medical colleges. The app helps provide information and support to clinicians to make better decisions. The company has partnerships with the likes of AIIMs, CMC Vellore, KEM Mumbai, etc. In the latest episode of #TheMedicineBox, Shireesh Sahai, CEO of Wolters Kluwer, discusses his app with Ekta Batra.